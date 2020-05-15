You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, virus clouds outlook

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:42 PM

doc7al0b13irp0nyj0rfre_doc7adveyirn751knds46im.jpg
Hong Kong's economy suffered its worst quarterly drop on record in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic hobbled activity following months of unrest, final data showed on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy suffered its worst quarterly drop on record in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic hobbled activity following months of unrest, final data showed on Friday.

The economy shrank 8.9 per cent in the first quarter compared with a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Jobs as swabbers paying S$3,800 are only short term: MOH

Self-distancing a pipe dream in Hong Kong's cramped 'cubicle flats'

793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean/PR

London's Canary Wharf draws up plans for return to work: report

How Bali escaped being virus hot spot with local traditions

South Korea, China, Japan to hold video meeting on coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 05:37 PM
SME

Healthcare, education SMEs get more help to digitalise amid pandemic

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the healthcare and education sectors will get more help in delivering...

May 15, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.19...

May 15, 2020 04:44 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares log third weekly gain as China factory data lifts sentiment

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed firmer on Friday, led by mining stocks, as factory output data from the country's...

May 15, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

Jobs as swabbers paying S$3,800 are only short term: MOH

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that the swab operations jobs paying S$3,400 to S$3,800 a month are short...

UPDATED 24 min ago
May 15, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish week with a loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Friday, marking a fourth straight loss as investors fret over a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.