[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's leading independence activist was jailed for six years on Monday for his involvement in some of the city's worst protest violence for decades.

Edward Leung, 27, had been convicted of rioting over his involvement in 2016 running battles with police when demonstrators hurled bricks and set rubbish alight in the commercial district of Mong Kok.

AFP