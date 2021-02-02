 Hong Kong leader defends 'ambush lockdown' tactics, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong leader defends 'ambush lockdown' tactics

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 2:10 PM

nz_hk_020274.jpg
Hong Kong's leader defended her administration's use of "ambush lockdowns" on Tuesday after a spate of overnight operations to conduct surprise mandatory coronavirus tests uncovered no new cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's leader defended her administration's use of "ambush lockdowns" on Tuesday after a spate of overnight operations to conduct surprise mandatory coronavirus tests uncovered no new cases.

The new tactic involves authorities giving no warning of an impending lockdown,...

