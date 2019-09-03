You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader insists she will stay on

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 12:03 PM

nz_carrielam_290837.jpg
Hong Kong's embattled leader insisted Tuesday she had no intention of stepping down, after an audio recording emerged of her saying she wanted to quit and apologise for causing the unrest that has rocked the southern Chinese city.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's embattled leader insisted Tuesday she had no intention of stepping down, after an audio recording emerged of her saying she wanted to quit and apologise for causing the unrest that has rocked the southern Chinese city.

Hong Kong has endured three months of violent pro-democracy protests, triggered by opposition to Chief Executive Carrie Lam's bid to push through a law allowing extraditions to mainland China.

The protests evolved into a wider democracy campaign involving violent clashes between protesters and police, in the biggest challenge to China's rule of Hong Kong since its 1997 handover from the British.

"I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong," Mrs Lam told a press conference on Tuesday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs Lam said she had "not even contemplated" discussing resigning with the Chinese government, which gives Hong Kong a restricted form of autonomy but ultimately is in charge of the territory.

Mrs Lam was speaking after the Reuters news agency released an audio recording of her telling business leaders last week she wanted to step down and take responsibility for the unrest.

"For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable," Mrs Lam said in the audio recording.

"If I have a choice," she said, speaking in English, "the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology."

Ms Lam told the business leaders she had "very limited" room to resolve the crisis because it had become a national security and sovereignty issue for Beijing.

Ms Lam described the leaking of the audio recording as "quite unacceptable", and denied accusations that she or her government had orchestrated it.

"The conflict that I myself want to quit but cannot quit does not exist," she said.

Rallies over the weekend saw some of the worst violence of the crisis, with protesters throwing bricks and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannon and baton charges.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested since June when the unrest began, including a swoop of key pro-democracy leaders and politicians late last week.

China has responded to the crisis by ramping up threats and intimidation, including by warning its security forces could intervene.

Chinese state media have released videos showing mainland security forces deployed just across the border.

An editorial by China's state news agency on Sunday warned the protesters that "the end is coming".

 

AFP

Government & Economy

China's economic growth to slow to 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics says

Japan won't join US-led maritime coalition in Gulf: newspaper

Australia posts record surplus but retail sales soggy

Australia government spending adds to GDP growth in Q2

Hong Kong leader says she would 'quit' if she could, fears her ability to resolve crisis now 'very limited'

UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food for Brexit: surveys

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

nz_30rafflesplace_030966.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Retail, office space at former Chevron House launched for sale at up to S$507.9m

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Sep 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CSE Global, New Toyo, Metech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly