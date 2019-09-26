You are here
Hong Kong leader says biggest responsibility for ending crisis lies with govt
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she should hold talks with the people no matter how difficult as she opened the first "open dialogue" sessions in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests.
She also said the biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis lies with the government.
Beijing-backed Lam was holding talks with 150 members of the community, with each participant to be given around three minutes to express their views, as hundreds of anti-government protesters chanted slogans outside the meeting's venue.
REUTERS