Hong Kong leader says biggest responsibility for ending crisis lies with govt

Thu, Sep 26, 2019 - 7:23 PM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) arrives to take part in a town hall meeting at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong on September 26, 2019, with some 150 people picked via lottery after more than 20,000 people applied to attend the event.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she should hold talks with the people no matter how difficult as she opened the first "open dialogue" sessions in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests.

She also said the biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis lies with the government.

Beijing-backed Lam was holding talks with 150 members of the community, with each participant to be given around three minutes to express their views, as hundreds of anti-government protesters chanted slogans outside the meeting's venue.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

