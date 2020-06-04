You are here

Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem bill amid protests

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:20 PM

Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The bill was passed with 41 in favour and one against.

The ruling comes as people in Hong Kong are set to light candles across the city to commemorate the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square.

REUTERS

