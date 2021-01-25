You are here

Hong Kong lifts lockdown in Kowloon district after testing 7,000 people

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 10:48 AM

The Hong Kong government lifted a lockdown in an area of Kowloon district in the early hours of Monday after testing about 7,000 people for coronavirus to curb an outbreak in the densely populated area.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government lifted a lockdown in an area of Kowloon district in the early hours of Monday after testing about 7,000 people for coronavirus to curb an outbreak in the densely populated area.

The government set up 51 temporary testing stations on Saturday and found...

The government set up 51 temporary testing stations on Saturday and found...

