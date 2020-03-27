You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong limits gatherings to four after record virus surge

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 8:25 PM

doc79vvy705i8m1c9gqn556_doc79vu76gcv1xrbckpj9o.jpg
Hong Kong announced plans to ban gatherings of more than four people and close cinemas, gyms and arcades, after the Asian financial centre recorded its largest one-day surge in coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong announced plans to ban gatherings of more than four people and close cinemas, gyms and arcades, after the Asian financial centre recorded its largest one-day surge in coronavirus cases.

The city is asking restaurants to reduce their capacity by half, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters Friday. The measures at eateries also require them to keep tables at least 1.5 metres apart, limit seatings to four people per table and enact temperature checks for those entering. They will take effect at midnight on Sunday.

The gyms, movie theatres and arcades will be closed from 6 pm Saturday.

Weddings and funerals will be exempted from the limits on gatherings for now. Mrs Lam also reversed course on a controversial and confusing move to ban alcohol sales, saying she had only "suggested" such a move.

Mrs Lam said she understood that the measures would mean another blow to local businesses. "But for the sake of public health and the fight against the virus, we must take this step," she said.

SEE ALSO

British PM Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

She added that Hong Kong's government would discuss further virus relief measures with businesses and ask employers to not cut staff.

In the last two weeks, hundreds have rushed back to Hong Kong in part to avoid a March 19 government deadline that subjected all international arrivals to a 14-day self-quarantine. Hong Kong reported 65 new coronavirus cases Friday and has seen its tally of infections more than triple in two weeks to 518.

The spike has alarmed the local government and residents after the spread of Covid-19 had largely been contained over the last two months, even as the pathogen spread rapidly in Europe and the US. Hong Kong, like other regional governments from Japan to New Zealand, has rushed to contain a fresh wave of cases from residents returning from abroad.

A mandatory quarantine on arrivals from particularly hard-hit countries was expanded to all new arrivals, and the city recently banned tourists completely for two weeks. Hong Kong was one of the first governments to close schools, museums and government buildings as the virus spread.

Despite the surge in cases, a move to ban the sale of alcohol proved controversial in a city known for its bars and nightlife. The city's hospitality industry was already struggling after more than six months of violent anti-China protests last year.

Although several confirmed local coronavirus transmissions occurred in the Lan Kwai Fong bar district and at a wedding party, Mrs Lam's move to ban alcohol wasn't accompanied by clear guidelines.

Her desire to ban alcohol but keep restaurants open struck some as strange, particularly when she justified her moved by saying "sometimes people get a bit intimate when they're drunk, and this will raise the risk of cross infection."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

British PM Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia announces RM250b stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Govt will do whatever it takes to help Singaporeans through Covid-19 outbreak: PM Lee

MOM to enforce safe-distancing measures; firms which flout rules face stop-work order

Singapore hotels 51% full in Feb 2020, room revenues plunge 40%: STB

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

British PM Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive...

Mar 27, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Huan Hsin widens loss, needs more time for exit-offer proposal

ELECTRONICS contract manufacturer Huan Hsin Holdings, told by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to delist in December...

Mar 27, 2020 06:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Koyo unit bags electrical contracts

KOYO International announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Koyo Engineering (South-east Asia) has been...

Mar 27, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 27, 2020 06:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.