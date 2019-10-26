You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong medics join anti-govt protests to "resist tyranny"

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 - 9:22 AM

nz_medics_261032.jpg
Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the city's financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the city's financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Pro-democracy activists have attacked police with petrol bombs, rocks and lasers shone in their eyes. One officer was slashed in the neck with a knife.

Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several protesters, many of whom received treatment from volunteer medical workers at the roadside.

Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.

SEE ALSO

Fears are growing among mainland Chinese living in Hong Kong

Saturday's "resisting tyranny" protest is due to begin at 7pm.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Russian agent Butina released from US prison, deported

Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

Trump reinstates duty-free trade for some Ukrainian goods, suspends it for some Thai goods

US budget deficit soars to almost US$1t, highest since 2012

Microsoft wins Pentagon's US$10b cloud computing contract, beating Amazon

Close to a million protesters demand Chile president's resignation

BREAKING

Oct 26, 2019 09:08 AM
Life & Culture

Top F1 teams wanted rule changes delayed to 2022

[MEXICO CITY] Leading teams wanted Formula One to delay a major revamp of the rules by a year until 2022 after...

Oct 26, 2019 08:57 AM
Government & Economy

Russian agent Butina released from US prison, deported

[WASHINGTON] Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina was released from a Florida prison on Friday after serving most of...

Oct 26, 2019 08:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo lays off more than 200 business bankers in US: sources

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo & Co has laid off more than 200 bankers in its US lending divisions in recent months, as...

Oct 26, 2019 08:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Musk says Tesla has finally made a ready-to-deploy solar roof

[NEW YORK] Almost three years after Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk unveiled solar roof shingles as part...

Oct 26, 2019 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

[WASHINGTON] A US judge on Friday validated the legality of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly