You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong police chief admits 'undesirable' behaviour towards media at protest

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 3:44 PM

file7ahdlyj9xcpe7bjy73x.jpg
Hong Kong's police chief said on Tuesday his officers should have been more professional in dealing with media during protests at which they pepper-sprayed journalists and made some kneel in a cordoned-off area.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's police chief said on Tuesday his officers should have been more professional in dealing with media during protests at which they pepper-sprayed journalists and made some kneel in a cordoned-off area.

Police arrested about 230 people after protests on Sunday in which hundreds gathered in shopping malls to sing and chant pro-democracy slogans, defying a ban on groups of more than eight, aimed at reining in the coronavirus.

"Regarding the media experience on that day, I also think it's undesirable," Chris Tang told a district council meeting.

"I think we need to review, and even look into, what happened at that time. I also think we should have been more professional."

Police in the Asian financial hub had fired pepper spray and run stop-and-search operations on the public and media, with the Hong Kong Journalists' Association saying filming by some media was blocked.

SEE ALSO

China says Hong Kong will never be calm unless violent protesters removed

Video images posted online showed police pushing journalists, as well as dozens of people, some in yellow vests with press markings, being forced to kneel on a sidewalk behind a police cordon.

The former British colony, which does not require authorities to vet a press pass, has a long tradition of vibrant media, with volunteer reporters for scores of online student publications covering protests since they erupted last year.

On Monday, police said they took two student reporters, aged 13 and 16, who had attended the previous day's protest, to a station "for their safety", but without arresting them, and their parents later took them home.

In a letter to Hong Kong press associations, police said that while the force respected freedom of speech and media, officers had in the past seized fake press passes and faced obstruction from some people in yellow press vests.

After about three weeks with no virus transmissions in Hong Kong, protests are expected to pick up steam into the summer months, to press for democracy in the city that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK to unveil changes to furloughing scheme

884 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total past 24,000

China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers

Pandemic politics costing lives in Brazil

South Korea deploys mobile data, police to tackle nightlife virus cluster

Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

P&O Ferries cuts 1,100 jobs as virus impacts

[LONDON]  P&O Ferries said Monday it will lay off some 1,100 staff as it fights the fallout to business from the...

May 12, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on fear over new coronavirus cases, China's beef import ban

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday due to concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in...

May 12, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Asia triggered by fears...

May 12, 2020 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

UK to unveil changes to furloughing scheme

[LONDON] Britain will on Tuesday announce changes to programme that is paying the wages of more than 6 million...

May 12, 2020 03:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco Q1 profit dives, says virus to hit 2020 results

[RIYADH] Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent slump in first-quarter net profits due to low...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.