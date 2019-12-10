You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong police say bombs left in school grounds defused

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 9:50 AM

AK_hkpol_1012.jpg
Hong Kong police said they defused two homemade nail bombs discovered in the grounds of a school, and are investigating whether the devices were linked to political unrest in the city.
PHOTO: AP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police said they defused two homemade nail bombs discovered in the grounds of a school, and are investigating whether the devices were linked to political unrest in the city.

Bomb disposal officers rushed to Wah Yan College in Wanchai district after a janitor noticed the devices, police said.

"The bombs were complete, fully functional and ready to be used," senior bomb disposal officer Alick McWhirter told reporters Monday night.

McWhirter said the two devices contained a total of 10kg of high explosives and that the remote control bombs were designed to be set off using a mobile phone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nails had been added to the bombs, which used a homemade ammonium nitrate based explosive, to increase their destructiveness.

SEE ALSO

Suicide car bomb targets hotel in Somali port city, two journalists confirmed dead

"Both of these devices have only one function, to kill and to maim people," Mr McWhirter said.

Police said they believed the college was not the target for the bomb maker and that the devices were likely being hidden there for later use.

The discovery comes with Hong Kong engulfed by six months of sometimes violent protests - although the last three weeks have seen a significant drop-off in clashes and a massive largely peaceful march on Sunday.

Millions have marched in protests fuelled by years of growing fears that authoritarian China is stamping out the city's liberties.

Over the last six months hardline protesters have used bricks, petrol bombs and even bows and arrows in their weekly confrontations with police who have fired nearly 16,000 rounds of tear gas and 10,000 rubber bullets.

Three protesters have been shot with live rounds, all have survived their injuries.

Police said a small remote-controlled explosive device was detonated during a protest clashes in the district of Mongkok in October. No-one was injured by that device which also used a mobile phone.

Senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah said police were investigating whether the two devices were linked.

The discovery of a bomb came a day after police said a semi-automatic pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were discovered in a raid on protesters.

Five people in their early 20s appeared in court on Monday charged with intent to wound and were denied bail.

Two were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

AFP

Government & Economy

Choking smoke blankets Sydney as wildfire danger mounts

Trump wants 'movement' from China to avoid Dec 15 tariffs: US agriculture secretary

Australian business conditions still muted in Nov: survey

Progress but no breakthrough for Putin, Zelensky at Ukraine summit

Australia to post worst profit growth in Asia Pacific next year

UK PM Johnson pockets reporter's phone in hospital row

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 09:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars transfixed as trade talks tick down

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars shuffled sideways on Tuesday as Sino-US trade talks approached a...

Dec 10, 2019 09:53 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot on Tuesday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street...

Dec 10, 2019 09:46 AM
Real Estate

StreetSine drops proceedings against SISV following mediation on use of automated valuation models

STREETSINE and the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers (SISV) have reached an understanding on the use of...

Dec 10, 2019 09:33 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.25%

SINGAPORE shares retreated at the opening bell on Tuesday after US stocks finished lower overnight. The Straits...

Dec 10, 2019 09:27 AM
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng reorganises management structure, forms engineering solutions unit

TIONG Seng Holdings on Tuesday said it will be reorganising its management structure by forming an executive...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly