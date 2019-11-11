You are here

Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest: live broadcast

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 8:16 AM

A Hong Kong police officer shot at least one protester in the chest on Monday morning during clashes that were broadcast live on Facebook.
Footage showed a police officer drawing his sidearm in the district of Sai Wan Ho and then attempt to detain a masked man at a road junction that had been blocked by protesters.

Another masked man then approached the police officer and was apparently shot in the chest, quickly dropping to the ground.

Seconds later, two more live rounds were fired by the officer during a scuffle and another masked man fell to the ground, although the footage was less clear as to whether he was struck.

