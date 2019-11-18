You are here

Hong Kong police warn they may use 'live rounds' if they face deadly weapons

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 6:07 AM

WH_hkpolice_121246.jpg
Hong Kong police on early Monday said they may use "live rounds" if they continue to face protesters wielding "deadly weapons", the first time in a near-sixth month crisis they have issued the stark warning.
PHOTO: AFP

"If they (protesters) continue such dangerous actions, we would have no choice but to use minimum force, including live rounds" said police spokesman Louis Lau during a Facebook live broadcast.

Three protesters have been shot during the protests so far - but without such warnings.

