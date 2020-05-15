You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong police watchdog to release report into handling of protests

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 9:00 AM

nz_hkpolice_150552.jpg
Hong Kong's police watchdog will release a much-anticipated report on Friday following a review of the handling of months of often violent anti-government protests last year that plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's police watchdog will release a much-anticipated report on Friday following a review of the handling of months of often violent anti-government protests last year that plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.

The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) studied officers' behaviour in the months after June 2019, a period that saw some of the biggest and most violent demonstrations to roil the city in decades.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have accused police of a disproportionate use of force and other abuses in handling the pro-democracy demonstrations.

Police have repeatedly said they were reactive and exercised restraint in the face of high levels of violence.

The protests started as a campaign against a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial but evolved into broader calls for greater democracy and an independent enquiry into police action, separate from the IPCC's.

SEE ALSO

China envoy warns of 'very bad damage' if Canada follows US lead on Hong Kong

In some of the most intense clashes, protesters, many clad in black and wearing masks, threw petrol bombs at police and central government offices, stormed the Legislative Council, trashed metro stations and blocked roads.

Police responded with tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and several live rounds fired in the air, in many cases warning the crowds beforehand with a series of different coloured signal banners.

Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, has said the report did not investigate allegations of misconduct against individual officers.

The credibility of the investigation was dealt a blow in December when a panel of five foreign experts quit from advisory roles to the watchdog because of doubts about its "independent investigative capability".

Among the police operations under review were events on July 1 when protesters stormed the Legislative Council and an incident in the New Territories district of Yuen Long on July 21 when protesters and bystanders were attacked in a train station by a group of men wearing white T-shirts.

The IPCC is tasked with reviewing the work of the Complaints Against Police Office, an internal police department.

Many protesters are furious about what they saw as police brutality and the fact that more than 8,000 people were arrested.

An independent enquiry into police handling of the unrest is one of the protesters' five demands.

But embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has insisted that the IPCC is capable of conducting an independent investigation and has rejected calls for an independent enquiry.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus and strict rules to curb its spread brought a lull in anti-government protests this year but there have been signs in recent days that the movement is gearing up again.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

France unveils 18b euro plan for 'crown jewels' tourism sector

Carlyle says Covid-19 pandemic warrants killing AmEx stock deal

US accuses Chinese-born researcher at Cleveland Clinic of ties to Chinese spying

US House Democrat wants the country's airlines to cap seating because of coronavirus

Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 08:58 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering expects FY2020 revenue to fall 5-15%

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Friday said it expects its revenue for the full year ending...

May 15, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

[BRASILIA] Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as President Jair...

May 15, 2020 08:37 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares but eyeing Chinese...

May 15, 2020 08:34 AM
Life & Culture

UK prepares to allow Premier League soccer matches in June

[LONDON] The UK is preparing to allow professional soccer matches to be held next month, a decision that would allow...

May 15, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

BUSINESS software company Silverlake Axis saw its third-quarter earnings more than halved mainly due to lower other...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.