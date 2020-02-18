You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong population falls from mid-year amid protests

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 10:15 PM

doc79cef77phq862o82c9c_doc76uvcch2stef4dvbdkx.jpg
The Hong Kong population at end-2019 declined from the mid-year count for the first time in nearly two decades amid frequent street protests that rocked the city in the second part of the year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong population at end-2019 declined from the mid-year count for the first time in nearly two decades amid frequent street protests that rocked the city in the second part of the year.

The decline was driven by a drop in so-called usual residents, which fell by 7,900 in end-December from end-June, according to data provided by the Census and Statistics Department Tuesday. Usual residents make up 97 per cent of the overall population, which fell from mid-year for the first time since December 2002, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

Usual residents are officially defined as permanent residents who have stayed in Hong Kong for at least three months during the six months before or six months after the reference time period, as well as non-permanent residents who are in the city at the time.

Tensions have flared in the former British colony as pro-democracy demonstrations that started in June grew increasingly violent, plunging the city into recession. Interest from Hong Kong residents in leaving the city has spiked since then, Bloomberg News reported last August.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Budget 2020: Expected overall budget deficit of S$10.9b; no draw on past reserves for FY2020

Budget 2020: S Pass sub-DRC tightened for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors

Budget 2020: Singapore should preserve fiscal buffers to bounce back 'if tide turns against us'

Budget 2020: Initial S$5b injection for new fund to guard against rising sea levels

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 09:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Machine lubricants leave bad taste for palm oil producers, buyers

[KUALA LUMPUR] The palm oil industry, long-accused of large scale deforestation, is bracing for another hit to its...

Feb 18, 2020 09:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Franklin Resources to buy Legg Mason for US$4.5b

[NEW YORK] Franklin Resources agreed to acquire asset manager Legg Mason for almost US$4.5 billion in a deal that...

Feb 18, 2020 09:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Pan-United Q4 net profit soars 167%, raises dividend

PAN-UNITED, Singapore's biggest producer of ready-mix concrete, on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$5...

Feb 18, 2020 08:51 PM
Technology

New Qualcomm chips aim to connect phones to disparate 5G networks

[SAN DIEGO] Qualcomm on Tuesday introduced new chips designed to connect mobile phones to 5G networks that operate...

Feb 18, 2020 08:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Sing Holdings posts 305% jump in 2019 earnings of S$45.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED property development and investment group Sing Holdings made a net profit of S$45.4 million last...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly