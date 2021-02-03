Hong Kong posts largest retail sales slump on record in 2020

Hong Kong

HONG Kong posted its worst retail sales slump last year as the Covid-19 pandemic battered tourism and consumption in the area, and the government warns it could take some time to turn a corner.

Retail sales in December fell 13.2 per cent from a year earlier to HK$31.4 billion (S$5.4 billion), government data showed on Tuesday, as a new wave of Covid-19 infections hit a range of economic activities. It was the 23rd straight month of decline.

For the whole of 2020, retail sales provisionally estimated at HK$326.5 billion, dropped 24.3 per cent in value terms and 25.5 per cent in volume terms. They were the largest annual declines since records began in 1981, in both value and volume terms.

"The business environment of the retail trade will remain challenging in the near term amid frozen inbound tourism and the ongoing local epidemic," a government spokesperson said.

Hong Kong's prolonged recession eased in the fourth quarter of 2020, with hopes for recovery largely hanging on the success of an upcoming vaccination campaign.

The slowdown has hit consumer sentiment and spending. The city's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to a 16-year high of 6.6 per cent in October-December 2020.

To combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong authorities have taken aggressive measures, including lockdowns of areas for compulsory Covid-19 testing, a ban on in-house dining in restaurants after 6pm and the closure of gyms, sports venues, beauty salons and cinemas.

The city's tourist arrivals in December plunged 99.8 per cent from a year earlier to 4,867 visitors, the tourism board said, matching November's percentage decline. For the whole of 2020, the visitor numbers dropped 93.6 per cent to 3.57 million.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which depend heavily on mainland tourists, fell 40.8 per cent in December versus a revised 16.2 per cent plunge in November. Consumer durable goods rose 17.2 per cent, compared with a revised 21.0 per cent growth in November. REUTERS