Hong Kong returns to night dining ban, shuts gyms as cases spike

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Hong Kong will cut off dining in at restaurants from 6pm local time and close gyms and beauty salons, as the government returns to some of the broadest measures since the pandemic began amid a growing surge in cases.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

"We have no choice," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said as she...

"We have no choice," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said as she...

