You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong sees GDP contraction near low end of forecast band

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 6:25 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy will probably contract 6.1 per cent this year, close to the lower end of the government's forecast range, amid signs the city is starting to emerge from a deep recession spurred by political protests and then the coronavirus outbreak.

The government's latest projection, released in a statement Friday, compares with August's forecast range of -6 per cent to -8 per cent. It also revised data for the third quarter, showing gross domestic product declined 3.5 per cent from a year ago, slightly worse than an earlier estimate of -3.4 per cent.

Hong Kong's economy has shown nascent signs of revival alongside recoveries across the region as virus outbreaks are brought under control and China's rebound drives demand. The city's exports jumped the most in two years in September, with shipments to the mainland surging 17 per cent.

"The Hong Kong economy has shown initial signs of bottoming out," Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post on his website Nov 1.

Compared with the previous quarter, GDP rose 2.8 per cent in the third quarter, lower than a previous estimate of 3 per cent. The quarterly expansion was the first since before the start of anti-government protests last year and followed five straight quarters of contraction.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The economy isn't out of the woods yet, with unemployment and retail consumption remaining depressed. The resurgence in virus cases globally and trade tensions between the US and China will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's growth prospects.

"The fluid international political environment coupled with the unpredictable and austere global pandemic are taking heavy tolls on many economies," Mr Chan said in his blog post.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore, Shandong trade surges to US$3.6b in January-September this year

China sends congratulations to Joe Biden on US election win

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

Malaysia economy suffers smaller contraction; rosier 2021 outlook

Former China minister says trade frictions with US could remain under Biden

Myanmar's NLD party pledges unity government after election landslide

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares ease slightly as near-term headwinds come into focus

SINGAPORE shares eased slightly on Friday against a mixed showing by regional peers, as the initial vaccine-led...

Nov 13, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.09...

Nov 13, 2020 04:58 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets decline at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the open on Friday after overnight losses in Asia, as spiking coronavirus...

Nov 13, 2020 04:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong plans new code of conduct for equity and debt deals: sources

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's markets regulator plans to unveil new guidelines for investment banks working on equity and...

Nov 13, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Shandong trade surges to US$3.6b in January-September this year

TWO-WAY trade between Singapore and Shandong province in eastern China more than doubled for the first nine months...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for