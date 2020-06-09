You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong seethes one year on, but protesters on the back foot

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 6:51 AM

rk_VictoriaPark_090620.jpg
Hong Kong on Tuesday marks a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, but a resumption of city-wide unrest is unlikely as activists reel from mass arrests, coronavirus bans on public gatherings and a looming national security law.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Tuesday marks a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, but a resumption of city-wide unrest is unlikely as activists reel from mass arrests, coronavirus bans on public gatherings and a looming national security law.

Seven months of massive and often violent rallies kicked off on June 9 last year when huge crowds took to the streets to oppose a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.

Battles between police and protesters became routine, leaving in tatters the city's reputation for stability, and a population divided.

Messaging groups used by protesters have called for people to come out in force on Tuesday evening, although locations will only be announced an hour ahead of time.

The tactic is a bid to thwart police, who now move swiftly against such gatherings to enforce anti-virus restrictions.

SEE ALSO

How HK behaves now likely to affect post-2047 status: official

Student groups and unions have also announced plans to canvas members over possible strike action in coming days, but Hong Kong's labour movement has limited influence.

"I don't think the passion has subsided much, but the problem is that many actions are now not allowed in the current circumstances," Leung Kai-chi, an analyst at the Chinese University, told AFP.

Beyond a withdrawal of the extradition bill, the protest movement's core demands - such as universal suffrage and an inquiry into police tactics - have been rejected by the city's leadership and Beijing.

Instead, China has unveiled plans to impose a more sweeping law - one that will bypass the city's legislature entirely - banning subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign interference.

China says an anti-subversion law will only target "a small minority" and will restore business confidence.

'ANTI-VIRUS SOFTWARE' 

In a speech on Monday Zhang Xiaoming, the deputy head of Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, likened the law to "anti-virus software".

"Radical separatists have been mistaking the central government's restraint and forbearance for weakness and timidity," he said.

"THEY HAVE GONE TOO FAR"

"No person or organisation will succeed in intimidating the (Hong Kong) Government by extreme means," the city's pro-Beijing leadership said in a statement on Monday.

Opponents fear the law will bring mainland-style political oppression to a business hub supposedly guaranteed freedoms and autonomy for 50 years after its 1997 handover from Britain.

"First (Beijing) loses the hearts and minds of Hong Kong's people and then it seeks to force them to be loyal," said Kong Tsung-gan, an activist who has published three books on the protest movement.

"This is a long-term struggle, the Communist Party is upping the ante, and Hong Kong people will have to be willing to suffer and sacrifice much more than they have up to now to see their way through," Mr Kong said.

Over the last year around 9,000 people have been arrested and more than 1,700 people charged, but by the time the deadly coronavirus hit the city in January, the protest movement was already on the back foot.

The virus has made any protest effectively illegal, with emergency laws banning gatherings of more than eight people even though local transmissions have been virtually eradicated.

Still, protests have bubbled up again since the security law plans were announced - including tens of thousands defying a ban on a June 4 gathering to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

North Korea to cut communication lines to 'enemy' South: KCNA

Federal Reserve again expands Main Street loan programme to reach more firms

Trump readying to resume his signature rallies: campaign

New York, Moscow starts reopening after lockdown

Firms know rethinking business models needed; government support isn't forever

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

[WASHINGTON] The US economy reached its peak and entered recession in February, ending 128 month of expansion amid a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Volkswagen names Ralf Brandstaetter brand chief executive

[BERLIN] German auto giant Volkswagen said on Monday that operations chief Ralf Brandstaetter would become the new...

Jun 9, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

US warns against dealing with top Iran shipper

[WASHINGTON] The United States warned on Monday that it would punish any country that deals with Iran's top shipping...

Jun 9, 2020 06:56 AM
Technology

Sony to unveil PS5 games in online event

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony unveiled plans to showcase games tailored for its planned PlayStation 5 consoles Thursday in a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Samsung heir avoids arrest over controversial merger

[SEOUL] A South Korean court on Tuesday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to South Korea's Samsung...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.