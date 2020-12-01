You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong takes aim at yacht parties in latest virus crackdown

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 1:10 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has set up a hotline for residents to report parties aboard private yachts and rented party boats, as the financial hub tightens social-distancing rules to contain a surge of virus cases.

With nightclubs and karaoke parlors closing as a result of a new round of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

Prison pen pals: Hong Kongers keep in touch with jailed protesters

Asian factories continue recovery from Covid-19 woes as China booms

Singapore visitor arrivals up 41.1% to 13,400 in October

WHO calls Mexico's rising coronavirus trend 'very worrisome'

Hong Kong's Lam reiterates call to stay at home to curb spread of Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 01:12 PM
Consumer

Macau's gambling revenues drop 70.5% in Nov

[HONG KONG] Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 70.5 per cent in November year on year, but the decline was not as...

Dec 1, 2020 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

CORPORATES, households and banks in Singapore have held steady and resilient amid the outbreak of the Covid-19...

Dec 1, 2020 01:05 PM
Banking & Finance

China funding squeeze at small banks is warning sign for market

[HONG KONG] Some of China's smaller banks are finding it increasingly difficult to borrow from one another, another...

Dec 1, 2020 01:03 PM
Real Estate

China November new home price growth cools, private survey shows

[SHANGHAI] Chinese new home prices growth eased slightly in November, weighed by tighter market curbs in larger...

Dec 1, 2020 12:52 PM
Consumer

Tyson accused of misleading interpreters at virus-hit plant

[CHICAGO] Tyson Foods Inc is accused of giving incorrect information to interpreters during a Covid-19 outbreak that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for