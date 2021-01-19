You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong to extend outbreak-control measures as cases surge

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 11:08 AM

nz_hk_190156.jpg
Hong Kong will extend social-distancing measures, expand mandatory testing and introduce new restrictions in certain neighbourhoods to battle an extended wave of coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will extend social-distancing measures, expand mandatory testing and introduce new restrictions in certain neighbourhoods to battle an extended wave of coronavirus cases.

The moves come after the Asian financial hub reported 107 daily Covid-19 infections on Monday,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China top financial watchdog blasts 'state monopoly' accusation

Pandemic reveals hidden poverty in wealthy Japan

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Japan firms see capex rebound in FY2021 despite Covid-19 hit

US lawmakers aim to curtail face recognition even as the technology IDs Capitol attackers

UK business lobby urges more help for virus-hit firms

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

China top financial watchdog blasts 'state monopoly' accusation

[SHANGHAI] China's top financial regulator dismissed claims the nation is distorting its economy through "state...

Jan 19, 2021 11:04 AM
Consumer

Top India cinema operator predicts return of big bang releases

[MUMBAI] PVR Ltd is in talks with Bollywood producers to release their movies in cinema halls now rather than on...

Jan 19, 2021 10:56 AM
Consumer

Carrefour suitor has few regrets about a 'good deal' that failed

[PARIS] After a tumultuous week that saw the French government shut down an attempt to take over Carrefour SA,...

Jan 19, 2021 10:46 AM
Consumer

Birkenstock in talks for S$6.4b sale to CVC Capital

[FRANKFURT] Birkenstock, the German company behind the iconic sandals worn by hippies and preppies alike, is in...

Jan 19, 2021 10:37 AM
Life & Culture

Michelin awards first star to vegan restaurant in France

[BORDEAUX] A vegan restaurant in the French southwest on Monday won a Michelin Guide star, the first for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

OUE C-Reit seals S$1.27b deal with Allianz entity to divest 50% of OUE Bayfront

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for