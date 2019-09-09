You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August amid unrest

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 12:24 PM

BP_Hong Kong tourist_090919_107.jpg
Tourist arrivals in the city declined almost 40 per cent in August from a year earlier, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong's protests are taking their toll on the tourism industry.

Tourist arrivals in the city declined almost 40 per cent in August from a year earlier, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post Sunday. Occupancy rates of hotels in some districts fell more than half; room rates decreased 40 per cent-70 per cent, he said.

Hysan Development Co and Wharf Holdings Ltd, which operate malls in Causeway Bay, dropped more than 1.5 per cent after police fired tear gas in the district on Sunday night. Wynn Macau Ltd slid 2 per cent, and Shangri-la Asia Ltd lost 2.2 per cent. MTR Corp. fell 1.5 per cent after protesters again vandalized a number of stations. The MSCI Hong Kong Index was down 0.5 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Strong typhoon winds lash Tokyo area, causing transport chaos

Mexico frees up some spending in budget, but discipline trumps stimulus

Bank of England's Brazier says central bank has prepared lenders for any Brexit shock: The Times

China will not tolerate attempts to separate Hong Kong from China: state media

Mugabe's family pushes back against government burial plan

Japan Q2 GDP revised down to 1.3% annualised growth

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% in Q2: report

Sep 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Thomson Medical, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, Tiong Seng

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BT_20190909_JLCS9_3886325.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse hopes to keep on backing Asian entrepreneurs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly