Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August amid unrest

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong's protests are taking their toll on the tourism industry.

Tourist arrivals in the city declined almost 40 per cent in August from a year earlier, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post Sunday. Occupancy rates of hotels in some districts fell more than half; room rates decreased 40 per cent-70 per cent, he said.

Hysan Development Co and Wharf Holdings Ltd, which operate malls in Causeway Bay, dropped more than 1.5 per cent after police fired tear gas in the district on Sunday night. Wynn Macau Ltd slid 2 per cent, and Shangri-la Asia Ltd lost 2.2 per cent. MTR Corp. fell 1.5 per cent after protesters again vandalized a number of stations. The MSCI Hong Kong Index was down 0.5 per cent.

BLOOMBERG