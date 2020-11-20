Hong Kong virus cases surge again, threatening travel bubble with Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] A new wave of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong is threatening a high-profile travel bubble with Singapore days before its launch.
The city reported 26 new infections on Friday, of which 21 are local.
Nine of the local cases can't be traced.
The government has also...
