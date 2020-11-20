You are here

Hong Kong virus cases surge again, threatening travel bubble with Singapore

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 7:00 PM
UPDATED Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 10:47 PM

Hong Kong will impose new social restrictions and ask more students to stay home as local cases jump by the most in about three months, signaling the arrival of a new wave and threatening a high-profile travel air bubble with Singapore days before its launch.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] A new wave of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong is threatening a high-profile travel bubble with Singapore days before its launch.

The city reported 26 new infections on Friday, of which 21 are local.

Nine of the local cases can't be traced.

The government has also...

