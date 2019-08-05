You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong's economic pain set to deepen as protests intensify

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 11:53 AM

[BEIJING] The earliest indicator of Hong Kong's economy for the second half of 2019 signals that conditions are set to deteriorate in the city as protests disrupt local businesses.

Hong Kong's July whole economy purchasing managers' index plunged to 43.8 in July from 47.9 the previous month, the lowest reading since March 2009, as output and new orders both fell, according to IHS Markit. A reading below 50 signals contraction.

The data signals weaker confidence in the local economy as protests that began in June continue to weigh on tourism and retail sales, complicating efforts to survive the bruising US-China trade war. Financial institutions including Bank of America Merrill Lynch have cut forecasts for Hong Kong's gross domestic product growth for 2019.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China asked state buyers to halt US agriculture imports

China warming to idea of yuan as trade war weapon, analysts say

Indonesia president says power company should have been able to prevent blackout

Taiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows: poll

US-South Korea to hold drills despite Pyongyang warnings

Hong Kong leader says protests pushing city to 'very dangerous situation', challenging China's sovereignty

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_cl_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says protests pushing city to 'very dangerous situation', challenging China's sovereignty

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Flash: STI plunges almost 2% on Monday morning

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: JMH, JSH, Jardine C&C, Keppel, Genting, AEI, Broadway, XMH, KLW

file764dqrkp26fb1iadig8.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly