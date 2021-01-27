Hong Kong's first Covid-19 lockdown exposes deep-rooted inequality

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[HONG KONG] When Shirley Leung, 60, woke up enclosed in Hong Kong's first coronavirus lockdown, she surveyed the tiny room she shares with her adult son, which fits a single bed and cardboard boxes and plastic tubs for storing clothes.
She tried to ignore the smell of the ceiling and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes