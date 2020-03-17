You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong's jobless rate climbs to 9-year high

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 9:06 PM

doc79qrfutu2aaz5ihuc05_doc79j011f8da811tbmjc1k.jpg
Hong Kong's jobless rate surged to the highest level in almost a decade in February as the full force of disruptions from the novel coronavirus outbreak hit the city's already struggling businesses.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's jobless rate surged to the highest level in almost a decade in February as the full force of disruptions from the novel coronavirus outbreak hit the city's already struggling businesses.

The unemployment rate climbed to 3.7 per cent for the December-to-February period, the highest since January 2011 and more than the median estimate of 3.6 per cent among economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The fifth straight month of higher unemployment extends the longest such run since 2009, which occurred in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The underemployment rate also rose to a five-year high of 1.5 per cent, the government said in a statement.

"The labour market deteriorated sharply, as the Covid-19 epidemic caused severe disruptions to a wide range of economic activities and dampened economic sentiment," Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said in a government statement. "The labour market will be subject to even greater pressure in the near term, and the exact impact will hinge on the duration and severity of the pandemic around the world."

The year-on-year decline in total employment widened to 2.5 per cent, the most since the Asian financial crisis, Mr Law said in the statement. Consumption and tourism-related sectors had a surge in the jobless rate to 6.1 per cent, the highest in about a decade. Unemployment in the food and beverage service industry was even worse, climbing to 7.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, unemployment in construction "deteriorated drastically as construction activities saw a visible slowdown" while underemployment in transportation rose noticeably because of sharply reduced travel and cargo flows, Mr Law said.

SEE ALSO

Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as world's freest economy

In a blog post on Sunday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned the jobless rate would likely climb to its highest level in nine years in February, with hotels, retailers, restaurants and construction among the industries hit hardest. The underemployment rate is also likely on the rise, he said.

The escalating global pandemic is the latest blow to Hong Kong's economy, which plunged into recession last year after months of anti-government protests. The city's economy is forecast to grow in a range of -1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent this year, Mr Chan forecast in the budget released in late February. The plan includes HK$120 billion (S$22 billion) in relief measures, with a HK$10,000 handout to permanent residents age 18 and older.

"The rise in the unemployment rate reflects how the economy is going through a severe downturn," said Tommy Wu, a senior economist with Oxford Economics, before the jobless figures were released. "Obviously, those who lost their jobs will cut their spending. Even among people who are employed, they will also turn more cautious," he said, because of the possibility of wage freezes, reductions in pay and further job cuts.

As the rest of the world struggles with the spread of Covid-19, Hong Kong's early measures to combat the virus have shown some success partly because of memories of the deadly Sars virus in 2003. Currently, confirmed cases in Hong Kong stand at 153 with four deaths, despite the city's proximity to mainland China.

Those close economic ties with the mainland, however, also mean the success so far in keeping infections under control has not translated to similar upswings across key economic indicators.

Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong plummeted a record 96 per cent in February, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Small-business sentiment also plunged to a record low last month, falling through the previous trough reached during months of unrest last year. January retail sales slid for a 12th straight month.

"While the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong is relatively low compared to China and the rest of the world, Hong Kongers have remained very cautious and their daily lives are far from being normal," Wu said. "I do think that the HK$10,000 stimulus would be a boost, and an expected bounce back in China's economy in upcoming quarters might help. But the gloomy global picture is going to overshadow Hong Kong's economic outlook and offset some of these positives."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as world's freest economy

Malaysia reports first coronavirus deaths, one from mosque gathering

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18

Coronavirus cluster in Japan's Nagoya tied to elderly day care centre

Malaysians working in Singapore affected by border closure, but flow of food supplies will continue: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 08:55 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as world's freest economy

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong lost its title as the world's freest economy to Singapore for the first time since 1995 in a...

Mar 17, 2020 07:49 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia reports first coronavirus deaths, one from mosque gathering

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia reported its first two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including a man who attended a mass...

UPDATED 35 min ago
Mar 17, 2020 07:07 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA, hit by virus fallout, cuts more flights, runs at half its original capacity

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday announced a fresh round of flight cuts as travel restrictions continue to...

UPDATED 55 min ago
Mar 17, 2020 06:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore cuts senior management, managerial staff pay by 9-18% amid Covid-19

GENTING Singapore on Tuesday announced that it has cut salaries of senior management and managerial staff by 9 to 18...

Mar 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.