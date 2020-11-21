Hong Kong's new Covid cases raise concerns over Air Travel Bubble

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Hong Kong
A WAVE of new Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong is raising concerns among Singaporeans over the upcoming travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong.
In a statement last night, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said some members of the public have asked if the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes