You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong's youth aren't as happy as Singapore's: poll

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 8:04 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's youth were less happy than their peers in Singapore even before historic protests erupted against legislation allowing extraditions to China, a survey by the City University of Hong Kong showed.

Researchers polled 2,304 people under the age of 40 - with roughly half of the respondents in Hong Kong, and the other half in Singapore - to gauge the relative appeal of living in the two rival Asian financial hubs. The "Happiness Index" study was conducted from January to June, just before demonstrations began.

The study found that Hong Kong residents rated their happiness levels at an average of 6.80 on a scale of 1 to 10, compared with 7.48 for Singaporeans. Of 11 poll categories covering satisfaction with political, recreational and economic conditions, people in Hong Kong - the world's priciest personal property market - were the least pleased with their housing conditions.

Hong Kong's historic protests, which began in early June, have been led in large part by students and other young people. They have morphed into a wider movement against growing Chinese influence over the city, with calls for Beijing-backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down and escalating clashes between demonstrators and police.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The survey's lead researcher, professor Dennis Wong, said that if the study were conducted now, Hong Kong residents' happiness levels would fall even lower.

"The protests have led to a group of young people becoming depressed because they feel helpless. The government is not listening to them," Prof Wong said, calling on Ms Lam's government to invite their youth for talks in order to resolve the issue. "If nothing is done in the near future, the numbers may grow rapidly to the point of no return."

He said that increased malaise among Hong Kong's youth would cause it to fall behind Singapore. "Hong Kong has already been overtaken by Singapore in many ways," he said. "If this goes on, we will lose in every way."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Ex-Turks and Caicos premier loses bid to toss US$100m graft case

Trump tweets threaten to disrupt US-China trade talks

North Korea launches 'multiple unidentified projectiles': Yonhap

Trump says working on free trade deal with Brazil

'Disgruntled' Walmart employee shoots dead two co-workers

Racism storm follows Trump to historic US settlement

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_FEDS_250732.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Rates softening, but firms not biting

BT_20190731_TOPGLOVE_3850070.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Aspion's ex-directors countersue Top Glove over RM1.37b deal, breach of employment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly