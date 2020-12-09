You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hospital staff 'truly exhausted,' says Texas doctor in viral hug photo

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 11:42 AM

af_texasdoctors_091220.jpg
Through multiple masks, a face shield and a protective suit he likens to those worn by astronauts, Dr Joseph Varon bends over his Covid-19 patient and waves into the phone she is holding up.
PHOTO: AFP

[HOUSTON] Through multiple masks, a face shield and a protective suit he likens to those worn by astronauts, Dr Joseph Varon bends over his Covid-19 patient and waves into the phone she is holding up.

At the other end of the video call, several loved ones express their delight at seeing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China consumer prices drop for first time in over a decade

Johnson jets in to Brussels in bid to save Brexit deal

Japan's core machinery orders jump 17.1% in Oct

UK firms avoid hiring permanent staff in November lockdown

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

French prosecutors seek prison term for Sarkozy in graft trial

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 11:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as equities climb on vaccine cheer; stimulus hopes support

[BENGALURU] Gold prices eased on Wednesday as encouraging vaccine developments pushed investors towards riskier...

Dec 9, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

China consumer prices drop for first time in over a decade

[BEIJING] China's consumer prices dropped more than expected in November on falling food costs, with a key gauge...

Dec 9, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

Viacom poised to win suit over Netflix talent poaching

[LOS ANGELES] A ViacomCBS unit is poised to win its lawsuit accusing Netflix of illegally poaching one of its...

Dec 9, 2020 11:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

DBS Group Research believes retailers and mall landlords in Singapore can capture a significant part of outbound...

Dec 9, 2020 11:11 AM
Consumer

Google, Facebook win key concession in law to pay for news in Australia

[SYDNEY] Google and Facebook won a key concession in Australia as the government unveiled details of a world-first...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for