House votes to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress

The US House of Representatives voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.

Mr Trump was facing two articles of impeachment - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - and both articles were passed in the Democratic-majority House.

The House impeached Mr Trump for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote.

The 45th US president is just the third occupant of the White House in US history to be impeached.

Mr Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority and removal from office is unlikely.

AFP