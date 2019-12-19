You are here

Home > Government & Economy

House votes to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 11:24 AM

AK_dt_1912.jpg
The US House of Representatives voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.

Mr Trump was facing two articles of impeachment - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - and both articles were passed in the Democratic-majority House.

The House impeached Mr Trump for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote.

The 45th US president is just the third occupant of the White House in US history to be impeached.

Mr Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority and removal from office is unlikely.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

Australian jobs rebound in Nov, pares risk of Feb rate cut

Australia must respect China if relations are to improve - Chinese envoy

Japan PM Abe's aide criticises Bank of Japan's negative rate policy

UK companies fear hit from Brexit migration rules: CBI

Bank of England to stay on hold as Brexit saga plays on

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings steady on Thursday and maintained its upbeat view on the economy,...

Dec 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Women directors on Singapore boards rise slightly to 18.4% in 2019: MSCI study

THE total number of women directors on Singapore company boards saw a 4.7 percentage point increase year on year to...

Dec 19, 2019 11:21 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets tick lower after healthy rally as dealers step back

[HONG KONG] Asian markets turned lower on Thursday as the dealers begin to wind down ahead of the Christmas break...

Dec 19, 2019 10:34 AM
Government & Economy

Australian jobs rebound in Nov, pares risk of Feb rate cut

[SYDNEY] Australian employment rebounded sharply in November after a shock drop the previous month, while the...

Dec 19, 2019 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

Australia must respect China if relations are to improve - Chinese envoy

[SYDNEY] Australia must abandon criticism of China and see the development of its largest trading partner as an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly