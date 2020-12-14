You are here

HSA grants interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 5:53 PM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

THE Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has on Monday given the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore, for the prevention of Covid-19.

In view of the HSA's approval, the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination appointed by the Ministry of Health has...

