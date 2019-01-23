You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Huawei executive can make good case against extradition - Canada envoy

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 11:22 PM

file73qrlsztp2q5kii13o6.jpg
The remarks by John McCallum to Chinese-language media on Tuesday were the most explicit indication yet from a Canadian official that Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, might avoid being sent to the United States.
REUTERS

[OTTAWA] A top executive from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd can make a good case against being extradited to the United States, in part due to remarks made by US President Donald Trump, Canada's ambassador to China said in comments broadcast on Wednesday.

The remarks by John McCallum to Chinese-language media on Tuesday were the most explicit indication yet from a Canadian official that Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, might avoid being sent to the United States.

Meng was detained on Dec 1 in Vancouver, where she is currently under house arrest. She was arrested at the request of the United States over alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran.

Mr Trump last month told Reuters he would intervene in the case against Meng if it served national security interests or help close a trade deal with China. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland quickly warned Washington not to politicise extradition cases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a short clip shown by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Mr McCallum said Meng had "good arguments on her side," the first of which was "political involvement by comments from Donald Trump in her case."

Mr McCallum also noted that Canada has not applied the same sanctions against Iran as the United States.

"Canada does not sign onto these Iran sanctions. So I think she has some strong arguments she can make before a judge," he said. Freeland's office was not immediately available for comment.

The US Justice Department has until Jan 30 to file a formal extradition request and Canadian officials will then take up to a month to decide whether an extradition hearing is warranted. Legal experts say they expect a hearing to be held.

Meng's arrest has hurt Canada's relations with Beijing, which is demanding that she be freed.

China subsequently detained two Canadians  last month, citing national security concerns, and a court later retried a Canadian who had already been jailed for drug smuggling and sentenced him to death.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Philippine lawmakers back bill to jail 12-year-olds

EU warns of crime risks from governments' sales of passports, visas

Saudi Arabia looks for fun to spur economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

25% auto tariffs could cause EU and Japan to slip into recession, hit the financial markets

Thailand to hold first General Election since coup in 2014

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 The man who sold Thai Express returns

Must Read

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

doc73re0abqu10vvdl3d92_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening