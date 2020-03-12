You are here

Hubei province to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 2:48 PM

[BEIJING] China's Hubei province, epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts of the province and ease travel restrictions in those regions accordingly.

Hubei's health commission said in a statement on Thursday that the new measures will apply to the cities of Qianjian and Shishou as well as counties of Gongan and Zhuxi. REUTERS

