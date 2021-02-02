 Huge snowstorm hits US east coast, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Huge snowstorm hits US east coast

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 7:08 AM

nz_snowstorm_020221.jpg
A huge snowstorm brought chaos to the United States east coast Monday, canceling thousands of flights, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A huge snowstorm brought chaos to the United States east coast Monday, canceling thousands of flights, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine - home to tens of millions of people - as heavy snow mixed with wind gusts up to 80 kmh spurred blizzard-like conditions along the eastern seaboard.

New York declared a "state of emergency" that restricted non-essential travel, moved all children back to remote learning and rescheduled long-awaited vaccine shots as the city braced for 60cm of snow.

Salt trucks and snow plows moved out across New York's streets, already quieter than usual due to Covid-19, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the few children who had returned to pandemic-era classrooms would also stay at home on Tuesday.

"There will be locusts next at the rate we're going," quipped Mr de Blasio, who also suspended outdoor dining, the latest blow to the city's beleaguered pandemic-hit restaurants, on MSNBC.

More than 1,600 US flights were cancelled - mostly at airports in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington - disrupting travel that has already been heavily curtailed by the pandemic.

Airlines cancelled all flights in and out of La Guardia Airport and JFK Airport, while 71 per cent of flights were scrapped at Newark Liberty Airport.

New York shops closed early and outdoor trains were scheduled to stop running at 2.00pm (1900 GMT).

"This is a dangerous, life-threatening situation," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

By 1.00pm on Monday, 33.4cm of snow had been recorded in Central Park, according to the NWS, with eight inches falling in just six hours.

Snowfall was expected to continue into Tuesday morning with forecasters predicting 50.8cm in total.

If that much falls in the Big Apple then it would become the city's eighth biggest snowstorm since records began in 1869.

"This is expected to be one of the bigger snowfall events for New York City," Matthew Wunsch, a National Weather Service forecaster, told AFP.

POWER OUTAGES

The most snowfall to have blanketed America's commercial capital was 70cm, over three days, in January 2016.

In Washington, where snow and ice formed since Sunday, President Joe Biden postponed a scheduled visit to the State Department due to the conditions.

The capital pushed back until Tuesday a planned return to school for tens of thousands of children who have been learning at home for almost a year because of the pandemic.

Heavy snowfall was also forecast for New Jersey, Philadelphia and Connecticut.

New Jersey issued a state of emergency, allowing authorities to close roads, evacuate homes and commandeer equipment needed for public safety.

"There's a high potential for power outages due to heavy snow and high winds. Charge your devices, and if you experience a power outage - report it immediately," said Governor Phil Murphy.

Philadelphia also declared a snow emergency, closing city government buildings for Monday and ordering residents to move their cars off snow emergency routes so the plows can get through.

The storm hit mountainous parts of California with more than 1.83m of snow and heavy rain last week.

It then moved to the Midwest, dumping about eight inches of snow in Chicago, according to the NWS.

AFP

