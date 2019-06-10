You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hundreds protest in Vancouver against Hong Kong extradition plans

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 8:00 AM

BP_extradition_100619_27.jpg
Hundreds of people protested outside the Chinese consulate in Vancouver on Sunday against controversial plans to allow extraditions from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland.
PHOTO: AFP

[VANCOUVER] Hundreds of people protested outside the Chinese consulate in Vancouver on Sunday against controversial plans to allow extraditions from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland.

"This amendment will affect millions of people, not just Hong Kong people - people around the world," Mabel Tung, the protest organiser and chair of the Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement, told AFP.

Ms Tung, who immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong 40 years ago and has advocated against human rights violations in China, is concerned that activists like her would face the risk of extradition when transiting through Hong Kong if the bill passes.

The demonstrators carried signs against the extradition law and yellow umbrellas as a nod to the series of 2014 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that are known as the "Umbrella Movement."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Several protesters also held signs calling for the release of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were detained in China after the December arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Thousands of immigrants from Hong Kong settled in the Vancouver area in the 1980s and 1990s because of uncertainties related to the handover of Hong Kong's governance from the Britain to China in 1997.

"We don't want Hong Kong to become just another city in China, that people have no freedom at all," said Jeremy Cheng, a protester and immigrant to Canada who left Hong Kong in 1997.

Jackie Law, a social work student from Hong Kong who is in Vancouver for an internship, said the solidarity of protesters in Vancouver was "very touching."

"Even though they now stay in Vancouver with a stable life, they are voicing out for Hong Kong people, which is very great to me," she said.

AFP

Government & Economy

South Korea to unveil steps soon to support growth: presidential aide

Trump acting budget chief asks for delay on Huawei restrictions

UK foreign minister says EU willing to renegotiate Brexit deal

Incumbent Tokayev wins Kazakh presidential vote with 70%: exit poll

Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

Democrats slam Trump's use of trade threats against ally Mexico

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists
5 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_Iron_100619_4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_KELTRADE109MK5_3804178.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening