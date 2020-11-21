You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IBM to hire, train 300 Singaporeans in emerging tech

The roles include digital consultants, big-data engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, UX (user experience) designers and full-stack digital developers
Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

nz_ibm_211128.jpg
Over the next four years, IBM will hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging tech areas under a memorandum of intent signed on Friday by IBM and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and witnessed by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

OVER the next four years, IBM will hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging tech areas under a memorandum of intent signed on Friday by IBM and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and witnessed by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 06:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises about 1%, posts third week of gains on vaccine hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose about 1 per cent higher on Friday and posted a third consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by...

Nov 21, 2020 06:00 AM
Stocks

Europe: Commodity rally leads stocks to third straight week of gains

[BENGALURU] European stocks ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 clocking its third straight week of...

Nov 21, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes lower as surging Covid-19 cases offset vaccine hope

[NEW YORK] US stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a...

Nov 20, 2020 11:13 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 20, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Global economy is at a make-or-break moment, warns G-20 veteran

[PARIS] The global economy could be facing a make-or-break moment in the Covid-19 pandemic as governments' ability...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Latest Earnings

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for