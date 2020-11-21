IBM to hire, train 300 Singaporeans in emerging tech

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
OVER the next four years, IBM will hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging tech areas under a memorandum of intent signed on Friday by IBM and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and witnessed by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes