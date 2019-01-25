IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday launched a multi-year roadmap to identify new cyber threats and to develop solutions for protecting Singapore's connectivity infrastructure.

SINGAPORE'S Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday launched a multi-year roadmap to identify new cyber threats and to develop solutions for protecting Singapore's connectivity infrastructure.

The initiative will will identify areas for improvement in the country's telecommunications cybersecurity capabilities and recommend policies and strategies. It will be run by the newly formed Telecom Cybersecurity Strategic Committee, with the first set of recommendations expected later this year.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary announced the plans at the Infocomm Media Cybersecurity Conference on Friday.

"IMDA has a role in this space as both a regulator, as well as with roles around industry development and capability development. And we have to make sure we have the right balance to both drive innovation and have the correct, appropriate regulations to protect both out interests as well as our citizens," he said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

IMDA further announced new initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity in the infocomm sector.

The agency launched an electric Know Your Customer (e-KYC) guide to enable consumers to register for mobile services safely without the need for face-to-face transactions.

IMDA also launched a public consultation on its cybersecurity guide for Internet of Things (IoT) systems. The guide aims to help companies take cybersecurity into consideration when purchasing IoT systems.

Government agencies and telecom companies can look forward to additional workshops and training programmes that IMDA will run in collaboration with the National University of Singapore Centre for Quantum Technologies.