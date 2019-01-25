You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 9:49 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday launched a multi-year roadmap to identify new cyber threats and to develop solutions for protecting Singapore's connectivity infrastructure.
PHOTO: IMDA

SINGAPORE'S Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday launched a multi-year roadmap to identify new cyber threats and to develop solutions for protecting Singapore's connectivity infrastructure.

The initiative will will identify areas for improvement in the country's telecommunications cybersecurity capabilities and recommend policies and strategies. It will be run by the newly formed Telecom Cybersecurity Strategic Committee, with the first set of recommendations expected later this year.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary announced the plans at the Infocomm Media Cybersecurity Conference on Friday.

"IMDA has a role in this space as both a regulator, as well as with roles around industry development and capability development. And we have to make sure we have the right balance to both drive innovation and have the correct, appropriate regulations to protect both out interests as well as our citizens," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

IMDA further announced new initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity in the infocomm sector.

The agency launched an electric Know Your Customer (e-KYC) guide to enable consumers to register for mobile services safely without the need for face-to-face transactions.

IMDA also launched a public consultation on its cybersecurity guide for Internet of Things (IoT) systems. The guide aims to help companies take cybersecurity into consideration when purchasing IoT systems.

Government agencies and telecom companies can look forward to additional workshops and training programmes that IMDA will run in collaboration with the National University of Singapore Centre for Quantum Technologies.

Government & Economy

Senator Warren proposes ‘ultra-millionaire tax’ of as much as 3%

Malaysia police seek 1MDB documents from Goldman's lawyer

Canada's envoy to China 'misspoke' on Huawei CFO case

Venezuela's military backs Maduro, as standoff hardens with US

Argentina economy suffers worst shrinkage of Macri era

Soros calls China's Xi 'most dangerous' foe of free societies

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_olam_250119_58.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, SGX, Keppel Corp, Keppel-KBS US Reit, Ascendas India Trust, FLT

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening