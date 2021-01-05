IMDA seeks more views on draft code for providers of telco, media services

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has launched a second public consultation to seek views on a draft code of practice for providers of telecommunications and media services.

The second public consultation, which begins today, will end on March 2, 2021, IMDA said in a press statement on Tuesday. The first public consultation took place in February 2019.

The Code of Practice for Competition in the Provision of Telecommunication and Media Services aims to promote fair and efficient competition, enhance consumer protection and improve regulatory clarity to encourage licensees to develop new and innovative services.

The second public consultation will allow industry players to review the draft code and share their comments with IMDA.

IMDA expects both consumers and telecommunications licensees to benefit from the harmonised code. Consumers interests will be better protected by a common set of consumer protection rules to increase transparency and facilitate dispute resolution.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Consumer protection rules include restricting detrimental mid-contract changes by all telecommunication licensees, as well as enhancing billing information transparency by requiring a list of minimum billing information in end-users' bills.

To strengthen consumers' understanding of contractual terms, licensees also will need to provide a critical information summary which summarises the key terms and conditions to consumers at the point of subscription.

Meanwhile, licensees will get a streamlined set of regulatory requirements to ensure fair competition in the telecommunications and media markets; as well as an updated set of regulations to keep pace with technological advancements and market developments.

"The proposed revisions will provide greater market certainty and business flexibility for licensees to innovate and offer new services, potentially bringing about greater benefits for consumers," IMDA said.