You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF approves smaller US$61b credit line for Mexico

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 6:44 AM

rk_IMF_261119.jpg
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board had approved a smaller two-year lending arrangement for Mexico worth US$61 billion, replacing the current flexible credit line of about US$74 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board had approved a smaller two-year lending arrangement for Mexico worth US$61 billion, replacing the current flexible credit line of about US$74 billion.

It said the new arrangement would bolster market confidence at a time when trade uncertainty, a sharp pullback in capital from emerging markets and increased risk premiums posed continued external risks to the Mexican economy.

The Mexican government intended to continue to treat the arrangement as "precautionary" and planned to request further reductions in the credit line as external risks receded, IMF deputy managing director David Lipton said in a statement.

Mexico's economy has been buffeted by uncertainty over the past three years due to the threat of trade wars with US President Donald Trump, and the credit line is viewed as an important stabiliser for its financial markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mexico's finance ministry hailed the arrangement.

SEE ALSO

IMF cuts Japan's 2019 GDP forecast again to 0.8%

"The decision of the (IMF's) executive board underscores that Mexico continues to meet all the qualification criteria needed to access, if required and without any conditions, the resources available through this instrument," it said.

The IMF's new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said last month the organisation would remain a "strong partner" of Mexico, following meetings with the heads of the Mexican finance ministry and central bank.

The IMF has recommended Mexico reconsider its position of limiting private companies' cooperation with state-owned oil company Pemex, whose debt is weighing heavily on the government's finances.

Mexico's previous arrangement was approved in 2017 for about US$86 billion, but was scaled back to US$74 billion in 2018 at the request of the Mexican authorities.

In his statement, Mr Lipton lauded the Mexican government's efforts to set strong fiscal policies that stemmed the rise in the country's public debt ratio, and a very tight monetary policy that helped reduce inflation.

He said financial supervision and regulation were strong, and the flexible exchange rate of the Mexican peso was playing a key role in the economy's adjustment to external shocks.

But he warned the economy still faced external risks, including volatility in global financial markets, increased risk premiums, reduced capital inflows and continued uncertainty about Mexico's trade relations with the United States.

The US Congress has not yet ratified a new trade agreement to replace the current US$1 trillion North American Trade Agreement among the United States, Mexico and Canada, and it appears that ratification may slip to next year. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump impeachment report could drop next week: Democrat

Briton who drove truck in which 39 Vietnamese died admits plot

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 7 points: ICM poll

Can Singapore become a second home for Chinese tech?

Singapore boosts training for 'smart estates' of the future

MAS, ESG team up to matchmake startups with regional investors

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 06:55 AM
Technology

New Facebook app pays people to take part in surveys

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday introduced a "Viewpoints" app in the US that pays members of the social network...

Nov 26, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump impeachment report could drop next week: Democrat

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment investigators said on Monday they could present their report of presidential wrongdoing...

Nov 26, 2019 06:51 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks jump to records on trade deal hopes, mergers

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped to records on Monday as revived hopes for US-China trade progress added to...

Nov 26, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Briton who drove truck in which 39 Vietnamese died admits plot

[LONDON] A British man admitted on Monday plotting to assist unlawful immigration after 39 Vietnamese migrants were...

Nov 26, 2019 06:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Westpac CEO folds as money-laundering scandal weighs

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday chief executive Brian Hartzer will step down and chairman Lindsay...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly