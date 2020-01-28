You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF sees medium-term risks to global economy; more easing not the answer

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 11:45 PM

doc791mir4jsuoospx1ip_doc766ig6uphtx1mveshf6d.jpg
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged policymakers to keep a close eye on financial vulnerabilities such as rising debt levels that could pose medium-term risks to the global economy and said further monetary easing was not the answer.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged policymakers to keep a close eye on financial vulnerabilities such as rising debt levels that could pose medium-term risks to the global economy and said further monetary easing was not the answer.

The global lender's most recent economic outlook forecasts a slight rebound of global economic activity this year and next, albeit to a lower level than previously forecast, after global monetary easing helped shore up growth in 2019.

The IMF said that global growth would have been 0.5 percentage point lower without last year's actions, the largest combined number of policy rate cuts in advanced and emerging-market economies since the 2008 global financial crisis.

But further easing of global financial conditions at this point in the economic cycle and rising financial vulnerabilities could threaten growth in the medium term, Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, and Fabio Natalucci, his deputy, wrote in a blog.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Taking a longer-term view, ...the easing of global financial conditions so late in the economic cycle and the continued buildup of financial vulnerabilities including the rise in asset valuations to stretched levels in some markets and countries, the rise in debt, and large capital flows to emerging markets  could threaten growth in the medium term," they wrote.

SEE ALSO

53% of CEOs expect global economy to cool: PwC survey

Default rates had already increased in the US high-yield market, and in Chinese on- and offshore corporate bond markets, albeit from low levels, they said, adding that emerging-market debt was also trading at distress levels in some specific cases.

While there were "no signs of spillovers so far," policymakers should be vigilant about emerging risks and take steps to "reduce the chance that such vulnerabilities may amplify the adverse impact of shocks to the global economy," they said.

While the synchronised easing of monetary policy last year helped contain downside risks, policymakers should now look to deploy other policy tools, such as the countercyclical capital buffer, to "keep rising vulnerabilities from putting growth at risk in the medium term," they wrote.

The warning comes after what Adrian and Natalucci called a "a spectacular year" that saw equity market indices rise from nearly 25 per cent to 30 per cent in Europe, China and the United States, and up over 15 per cent in emerging markets and Japan.

At the same time, emerging-market sovereign and corporate debt and US high-yield debt all had returns in excess of 12 per cent, it said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US business-equipment orders down in Dec

Germany confirms first human transmission of China virus

Govt debunks fake news linking closure of Woodlands MRT to Wuhan virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Myanmar expects 5m tourists in 2020 despite virus fears

WHO chief says confident in China's ability to contain virus, urges calm

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 11:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco temporarily shuts 3 China attractions to curb Wuhan virus spread

TOURISM player Straco Corporation has temporarily closed three attractions in China - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium,...

Jan 28, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

US business-equipment orders down in Dec

[WASHINGTON] Orders for US capital equipment unexpectedly declined in December, capping a year of subdued business...

Jan 28, 2020 10:58 PM
Government & Economy

Germany confirms first human transmission of China virus

[MUNICH] A German man who contracted the novel strain of coronavirus was infected by a colleague visiting from China...

Jan 28, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

[WASHINGTON] US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four...

Jan 28, 2020 10:33 PM
Transport

Airbus agrees to settle bribery cases for about US$3b

[LONDON] Airbus agreed to settle allegations of bribery in three countries in a deal that will likely see the the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly