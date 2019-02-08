You are here

Home > Government & Economy

In election shocker, sister of Thai king named PM candidate by Thaksin-linked party

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 10:48 AM

BP_Ubolratana Rajakanya_080219_48.jpg
Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya was named the prime ministerial candidate for a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in one of the country's biggest political upheavals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya was named the prime ministerial candidate for a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in one of the country's biggest political upheavals.

Princess Ubolratana will be the prime ministerial candidate for the Thai Raksa Chart Party in the March 24 general election, its leader Preechaphol Pongpanit said Friday in Bangkok. This would be the first time a senior royal has participated in a Thai election - a monumental shift in a country where the royal family is officially treated as semi-divine and apolitical.

"This is unprecedented for Thailand," said Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University's College of Asean Community Studies in the country's north. "It'll be difficult for parties to run against the princess. It'll be hard for anyone to campaign against her. Voters would find it difficult to choose someone that's not part of her party, because Thai ideology puts the royals at the top."

The long-delayed election will be the first since former army chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha seized power in a coup in 2014 after a period of unrest, becoming prime minister in the country's military government. The coup unseated a Pheu Thai Party-led administration headed by Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's sister.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

THAKSIN'S SHADOW

Mr Thaksin or his allies like Pheu Thai have won every election dating back to 2001, only to be unseated by the courts or the military in a more than decade-long tussle for power with Thailand's urban establishment.

A telecom tycoon who entered politics in the 1990s, Mr Thaksin won the support of millions of rural Thais with expanded welfare programs, but opponents accused him of graft and challenging the power of the monarchy.

He eventually fled to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power, charges that he denied. His sister fled in 2017, also to avoid jail in a case she said was politically motivated.

The prospect of a party linked to Mr Thaksin contesting the poll with a royal at the helm may spark fresh speculation about his chances of returning to a country he hasn't set foot in since 2008, but where he retains a loyal following.

MEDIA PRESENCE

"It's really throwing the political scene into a loop," said David Streckfuss, a scholar of Southeast Asian politics and honorary fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "It's something very new for Thai society."

Princess Ubolratana, 67, is the eldest child of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and sister of current monarch King Maha Vajiralongkorn. She relinquished her royal title in 1972 when she married an American, Peter Jensen. After her divorce in the late 1990s, she returned to Thailand and received a royal designation.

The princess has a heavier media presence than any of her siblings, ranging from appearances in Thai movies and television to an Instagram page with about 100,000 followers. Her full name is Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi.

Thai Raksa Chart, a Pheu Thai offshoot, relaunched itself late last year. Like all the parties contesting the election, it had to submit its candidate list by Feb 8.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

British millennials, Gen Z battle 'unfair' Brexit

Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs

RBA slashes Australia growth forecasts as property pressures households

Saudi crown prince told aide he would use 'a bullet' on Khashoggi: report

Australian parliament computer network breached

US Democrats unveil carbon-neutral 'Green New Deal'

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
4 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Remittance fintech TransferWise’s head of Asia-Pacific expansion leaves

Feb 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TSH Corp, SingPost, Best World, Global Palm Resources

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening