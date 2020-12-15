In frozen north, a Japanese city's coronavirus crisis maps out winter vulnerability

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[TOKYO] A freezing northern city that has become a red flag for Japan's winter vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic is weathering the worst of its Covid-19 crisis, local medical officials say, as military nurses take the strain from drained hospital staff.
Asahikawa city was hit by...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes