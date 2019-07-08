You are here

Home > Government & Economy

In jab at US, China vice-president says world cannot shut China out

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 12:43 PM

BP_ Wang Qishan_080719_90.jpg
China and the rest of the world must co-exist, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan said on Monday, in an indirect jab at the United States with which Beijing is currently trying to resolve a bitter trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China and the rest of the world must co-exist, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan said on Monday, in an indirect jab at the United States with which Beijing is currently trying to resolve a bitter trade war.

"China's development can't shut out the rest of the world. The world's development can't shut out China," Mr Wang said in an opening address to the World Peace Forum at Beijing's elite Tsinghua University.

Mr Wang also warned against "protectionism in the name of national security", without mentioning the United States, and called major powers to make more contributions to global peace and stability.

The Trump administration has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices that discriminate against US firms, forced technology transfers and intellectual property rights theft, all charges Beijing has denied.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both sides have levelled increasingly severe tariffs on each other's imports.

China has also been angered by US sanctions against Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd over national security concerns.

Mr Wang, who is extremely close to Chinese President Xi Jinping and who only rarely speaks in public, reiterated China's commitment to opening up.

The world needs China just as much as China needs the world, said Mr Wang, who became vice-president last year having previously lead Xi's fight against deep-rooted corruption.

"Large countries must assume their responsibilities and set an example, make more contributions to global peace and stability, and broaden the path of joint development." he said.

"Development is the key to resolving all issues," Wang told an audience that included senior Beijing-based Western diplomats and former European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.

Top representatives of the United States and China are organising a resumption of talks for this week to try to resolve the year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The two sides have been in communication by telephone since last month's G20 summit, when US President Donald Trump and Xi agreed to relaunch talks that had stalled in May.

Talks between the two sides broke down in May after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments it had made previously in the text of an agreement that negotiators said was nearly finished.

The two countries have been at loggerheads over a series of other issues, from human rights to the disputed South China Sea and U.S. support of self-ruled Taiwan, claimed by China as its own.

Mr Wang said that no matter how the international situation develops or how China develops, it will walk the path of peace, and not seek spheres of influence or expansion.

"If there is no peaceful, stable international environment, there will be no development to talk of."

 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act: Iran defence minister

India could raise US$10b from first foreign bond sale

Hong Kong police arrest five after new night of clashes

From boomerangs to A-bombs? Australia debates nukes

Thailand not happy with hot money: central bank chief

Hong Kong protesters take their message to Chinese tourists

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: HMI shares jump 9.1 per cent on privatisation offer

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker’s take: DBS lowers Singtel to 'hold' after share price rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening