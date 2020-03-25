You are here

Home > Government & Economy

In Japan, disappointment but understanding over postponed Olympics

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 7:01 AM

nz_tokyo2020_250341.jpg
Japanese citizens reacted with bitter disappointment on Tuesday at the news their Olympics were postponed after years of preparation but many said they understood the move in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese citizens reacted with bitter disappointment on Tuesday at the news their Olympics were postponed after years of preparation but many said they understood the move in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo's famous Shibuya crossing was thronged with late-night crowds of young people following the announcement, as Japan has not been subject to the same movement restrictions imposed on much of the rest of the world.

Earlier in the day in a joint statement, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the Games, initially scheduled to start on July 24 this year, will now take place "not later than summer 2021".

At Shibuya crossing, Momoko Doku, an IT engineer, stressed that the health of the athletes should take priority.

"It is disappointing for sure, but when you think about the health of athletes as well as spectators, I understand. The new coronavirus is spreading so fast in the world, and this is a very serious issue internationally," he told AFP.

SEE ALSO

Boost from e-commerce blunts coronavirus hit on Nike's China sales

With only four months to go until the Opening Ceremony was due to begin, the Japanese capital was already decked with posters and fliers, and tickets were massively oversubscribed by its residents.

But opinion polls in the past week have shown people increasingly under the belief that the Games could not be held, as the world grappled with a virus that has killed more than 18,000 people and put a third of the world on lockdown.

For Shunsuke Kitamoto, who boxes at his local university club, the disappointment was all the more crushing as he had planned to be one of the tens of thousands of volunteers to guide fans from all over the world around the megacity.

"I was very much looking forward to seeing matches and being part of the Games as a volunteer. So it is disappointing," Mr Kitamoto told AFP.

However, he saw a silver lining in the fact the Games were being postponed rather than scrapped altogether as some had feared.

Sachie Tojo said the news had come as a "real surprise" and that it was "disappointing as a Tokyo citizen because I was really looking forward to it."

But he too said the welfare of athletes was paramount.

"I also want the Games to be hosted in a good environment for athletes, so I understand," he added.

The Olympics, which has experienced boycotts, terrorist attacks and protests, but has been held every four years since 1948, is the highest-profile event affected by the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has forced the postponement or cancellation of sports competitions worldwide.

AFP

Government & Economy

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

Euro zone mulls 2% of GDP credit from bailout fund to fight coronavirus

G-20 video talks on coronavirus set for Thursday: Moscow

Italy's new virus infections drop to lowest point in crisis

Spain seeks Nato help as virus death toll touches 2,700

French coronavirus lockdown should last 'at least six weeks': government advisors

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 07:18 AM
Life & Culture

Smelling a rat: How rodents sniff out fake beggars

[WASHINGTON] Like people, rats cooperate with one another and give food to those in need, but how can they be sure...

Mar 25, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

[MAPUTO] Sixty-four migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday, crammed inside a freight container in the...

Mar 25, 2020 07:12 AM
Consumer

Boost from e-commerce blunts coronavirus hit on Nike's China sales

[NEW YORK] Nike's quarterly profits dropped following a rare sales decline in China due to the coronavirus outbreak...

Mar 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Banks, regulators move to protect customers from wave of coronavirus scams in UK, US

[LONDON] UK banks are stepping up fraud prevention measures to protect customers from scammers eager to exploit the...

Mar 25, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to US$250b

[LONDON] Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.