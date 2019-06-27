You are here

Home > Government & Economy

In U-turn, Duterte says China can't fish in Philippines waters

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 10:01 AM

nwy_Rodrigo Duterte_270619_46_2x.jpg
The Philippines is not waiving its rights to exclusive waters in the South China Sea, President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] The Philippines is not waiving its rights to exclusive waters in the South China Sea, President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday, walking back on an earlier stance allowing Chinese fishing that some officials said was unconstitutional.

"The President will not relinquish our sovereign rights over our country's exclusive economic zone," Mr Duterte's spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement early Thursday, adding the President's decisions are in accordance with the Constitution.

Mr Duterte also spoke to other South-east Asian leaders at the weekend Asean summit about "the dangers of China's vague demarcation line claim" and the need for Beijing to adopt a code of conduct in the disputed sea, Mr Panelo said.

The Philippine leader, in a speech Wednesday night, said he can't stop China from fishing in his country's exclusive waters even if he wants to, claiming that this will only result in a confrontation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If I want to prohibit Chinese fishing, how do I enforce my desire? Even America won't do so out of fear of confrontation there," Mr Duterte said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Boris Johnson predicts 'million-to-one' chance of no-deal Brexit

To dodge trade war, Chinese exporters shift production to low-cost nations

Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House

Canada lists two far-right groups as terrorist

Trump says his talk with Putin 'none of your business'

Australian student feared detained in North Korea

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_Ramaswami_250619_36_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

Jun 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Sunpower, Federal International, Challenger

LYH_4626.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux unit restructures 617m yuan loan for desalination plant in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening