In Washington, signs of lockdown fraying

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 11:23 AM

nz_rico_210564.jpg
Rico Montego, 22, is out and about in Washington on his daily routine, chatting with friends on a street corner in the east of the city, despite the strict stay-at-home orders.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Rico Montego, 22, is out and about in Washington on his daily routine, chatting with friends on a street corner in the east of the city, despite the strict stay-at-home orders.

Compliance with the lockdown - now in its eighth week - has been patchy across the American capital...

