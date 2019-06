Kazakhstan on Sunday elected interim leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the hand-picked successor of long-term former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, with around 70 per cent of the vote, exit polls showed.

The government-approved "Public Opinion" pollster gave Mr Tokayev 70.13 per cent while his closest rival, opposition candidate Amirzhan Kosanov received 15.39 per cent.

AFP