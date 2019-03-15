You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India’s top government adviser says the election won’t stop economic reforms

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 7:55 AM

lwx_Krishnamurthy Subramanian_150319_22.jpg
As reforms in the past few years - from tax to inflation targeting - start to manifest, the economy's potential growth rate will rise by 50 basis points to 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, said in an interview in New Delhi.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India will continue to implement economic reforms irrespective of who wins a general election beginning next month, a key government adviser said, seeking to reassure investors about policy continuity in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

As reforms in the past few years - from tax to inflation targeting - start to manifest, the economy's potential growth rate will rise by 50 basis points to 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, said in an interview in New Delhi. He cited the global slowdown and trade tensions as risks to economic growth, which is seen at 7 per cent in the year to March 31.

"The goods-and-services tax has given us a template for reforms absent a crisis," Mr Subramanian said on March 11, referring to the nationwide tax introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. "Global money cannot find at this point a better country than India".

After sweeping to power in 2014 with the biggest mandate in three decades, Mr Modi has pushed through long-pending reforms, such as a bankruptcy law and an inflation targeting framework for the central bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are starting to worry about the policy outlook and economic imbalances if Mr Modi fails to return to power. Foreign direct investment into Asia's third-largest economy fell 7 per cent in the nine months to December from a year earlier.

DOING BUSINESS

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party lost control of three key states to the main opposition Congress party in December, adding to the uncertainty about a weaker government after the elections. Distress in India's farm sector and rising unemployment have dented his popularity ahead of elections to be held from April to May.

While reforms under Mr Modi helped India climb 23 spots to 77 in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings, he's failed to win support from opposition lawmakers to overhaul laws governing land acquisition and labour.

"Land and labour will be important for any government," said Mr Subramanian, an associate professor, who is currently on leave from a top Indian management school. "That will set the stage for even higher growth".

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US blames Russia, Damascus after strikes in Syria's Idlib

Bank of Canada sees rising global debt as top threat to growth

Trump-Xi summit will not happen in March: Mnuchin

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

Retrenchments at a 7-year low last year

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening