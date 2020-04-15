You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight Covid-19

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 4:31 PM

doc7a5khh98qmbur4ih44h_doc7a23hglrpbb1nssk5a3.jpg
India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW DELHI] India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, a Malaysian minister told Reuters on Wednesday, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the anti-malarial drug.

India is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, sales of which have soared across the world including in the United States, especially after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon against Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

New Delhi had last month put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine to secure supplies for itself, before agreeing this month to supply it to some of its neighbours as well as "nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic".

"On 14 April, India has given permission for Malaysia to import 89,100 tablets," Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We will try to get more hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, which is also subject to stock availability."

SEE ALSO

Indonesia set to bring 34m people under partial lockdown

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Malaysia has been using hydroxychloroquine for mild to severe Covid-19 cases along with other drugs, according to its treatment protocol seen by Reuters.

It has the second highest number of infections of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia with nearly 5,000 cases, 82 of whom have died.

India's decision to sell the sought-after drug to Malaysia signals a turnaround in relations between the countries that had soured because of repeated criticism of some Indian policies by Mahathir Mohamad, before he resigned as Malaysia's prime minister in February.

Malaysia had asked for more than one million hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

"Broadly, nations will need each other to fight this pandemic," said an Indian source with direct knowledge of the discussions with Malaysia. "Globally, there will be a new alignment of relationships."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, IPCA Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare are among India's leading suppliers of hydroxychloroquine.

Cadila has increased production tenfold to 30 metric tonnes per month and is ready to produce more if needed, Managing Director Sharvil Patel had told Reuters last week. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia set to bring 34m people under partial lockdown

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

2.65m Singaporeans eligible to vote in next GE, updated voter rolls open for online inspection

Top China official to Hong Kong urges national security law 'as soon as possible'

Japan's Abe pressed to pay out more cash as coronavirus hits economy

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 04:25 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia set to bring 34m people under partial lockdown

[JAKARTA] Indonesia expanded a partial lockdown to more areas near Jakarta, the epicentre of the country's...

Apr 15, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong equities finished lower Wednesday despite an overnight rebound on Wall Street prompted by...

Apr 15, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

[SEOUL] South Korean voters turned out in force Wednesday despite the coronavirus threat, putting on compulsory face...

Apr 15, 2020 04:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

[LONDON] Italian bonds remained under pressure on Wednesday due to continued disappointment with the Eurogroup's...

Apr 15, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

2.65m Singaporeans eligible to vote in next GE, updated voter rolls open for online inspection

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's revised voter rolls have been certified and are open for public inspection, the Elections...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.