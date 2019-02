The Reserve Bank of India said the benchmark repo rate - the level at which it lends to commercial banks - would be reduced by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

[MUMBAI] India's central bank cut interest rates on Thursday in a move seen as a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of looming general elections.

AFP